Ekta Kapoor Turns Santa For Lakkshya; Karan Johar Joins The Christmas Celebrations
Tushhar Kapoor, who decided to throw a grand Christmas party for his son Lakkshya, had a gala time with friends and family including parents Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor.
It's that time of the year when children across countries rejoice and await gifts from the much-loved Santa Claus and Bollywood celebrities, too, take a break from their hectic schedules to ring in the festivities with their near and dear ones.
His producer sister Ekta Kapoor turned Santa on the special day and brought gifts and cheers for the children present.
Karan Johar also joined in the celebrations with his twins- Yash and Roohi.
In attendance were also present television actor Kanchi Kaul with her two sons and Urmila Matondkar.
