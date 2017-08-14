GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Elements of being Anti is Exciting: Karanvir Bohra



IANS

Updated:August 14, 2017, 10:53 AM IST
Elements of being Anti is Exciting: Karanvir Bohra
Image: Instagram/ Karanvir Bohra
New Delhi: Television actor Karanvir Bohra says he enjoys tapping the dark side and the elements of being "anti" is exciting for him.

Asked what attracts him to dark content, Karanvir said "I think the elements of being anti anything is exciting for not only me but everybody. I think nobody likes (being) goodie two shoes. Goodie two shoe days are over actually."



"It's about saying and exploring different facets of human character and emotion. I really enjoy tapping that side of as I call it 'my wild side' or 'dark side'," Karanvir added.

But he does keeps dabbling between different genres.

"Right now I am playing this host on India's Best Judwaa and that is totally me. No baddie, evil or being wicked. It is just fun, cute and even children can watch this show," he said.
