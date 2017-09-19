Elisabeth Moss Joins Women Rights Drama Call Jane

: Fresh from her Best Actress in a Drama Series Emmys win for her role in The Handmaid's Tale Elisabeth Moss is now set to star in Simon Curtis'women rights film Call Jane.The movie is based on the true story of a 1960s movement called the Jane Collective. The screenplay was written by HayleySchore and Roshan Sethi reported Variety.Robbie Brenner is producing the indie along with Jeff Kwatinetz and Kevin McKeon of The Firm.The movie set in 1960s Chicago revolves around an underground network of suburban women who secretly provided safe abortions for women before the landmark decision Roe v.Wade.The 35-year-old actor will play the title character, a married woman who becomes pregnant unexpectedly and turns to the group of women for help.Moss won two Emmys on yesterday for The Handmaid's Tale one for acting and the other for producing the Hulu series. She also just starred in the new season of the JaneCampion limited series Top of the Lake: China Girl and will be seen this autumn in the Palme d'Or-winning film TheSquare.