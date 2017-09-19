Elisabeth Moss Joins Women Rights Drama Call Jane
Elisabeth Moss will be joining the cast of Call Jane.
Elisabeth Moss poses in the press room with her awards for outstanding lead actress in a drama series and outstanding drama series for "The Handmaid's Tale" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
Los Angeles: Fresh from her Best Actress in a Drama Series Emmys win for her role in The Handmaid's Tale Elisabeth Moss is now set to star in Simon Curtis'women rights film Call Jane.
The movie is based on the true story of a 1960s movement called the Jane Collective. The screenplay was written by HayleySchore and Roshan Sethi reported Variety.
Robbie Brenner is producing the indie along with Jeff Kwatinetz and Kevin McKeon of The Firm.The movie set in 1960s Chicago revolves around an underground network of suburban women who secretly provided safe abortions for women before the landmark decision Roe v.Wade.
The 35-year-old actor will play the title character, a married woman who becomes pregnant unexpectedly and turns to the group of women for help.
Moss won two Emmys on yesterday for The Handmaid's Tale one for acting and the other for producing the Hulu series. She also just starred in the new season of the JaneCampion limited series Top of the Lake: China Girl and will be seen this autumn in the Palme d'Or-winning film TheSquare.
The movie is based on the true story of a 1960s movement called the Jane Collective. The screenplay was written by HayleySchore and Roshan Sethi reported Variety.
Robbie Brenner is producing the indie along with Jeff Kwatinetz and Kevin McKeon of The Firm.The movie set in 1960s Chicago revolves around an underground network of suburban women who secretly provided safe abortions for women before the landmark decision Roe v.Wade.
The 35-year-old actor will play the title character, a married woman who becomes pregnant unexpectedly and turns to the group of women for help.
Moss won two Emmys on yesterday for The Handmaid's Tale one for acting and the other for producing the Hulu series. She also just starred in the new season of the JaneCampion limited series Top of the Lake: China Girl and will be seen this autumn in the Palme d'Or-winning film TheSquare.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Recreates Judwaa Magic With Jacqueline Fernandez
- Aadhaar to be Made Mandatory For Driving Cars and Bikes
- David Warner's Daughter Finds the Perfect Place to Rest
- Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Kiku Sharda Talk About The Kapil Sharma Show
- Elli Avrram Tells You About Exercises to Improve Flexibility