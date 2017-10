Ellen DeGeneres Criticised For Birthday Tribute to Katy Perry

: Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has come under fire for her birthday tribute to singer Katy Perry.The Roar singer turned 33 on Wednesday and DeGeneres wished her with a throwback photograph which showed DeGeneres standing between her wife Portia de Rossi and Perry.The image had DeGeneres' mouth agape as she stared at the Perry's breasts.The caption read: "Happy birthday, Katy Perry! It's time to bring out the big balloons."Credit: @ Ellen Many deemed that it was insensitive tweet in light of sexual harassment allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein. Some responded to the tweet with the hashtag #doublestandard.Television personality Piers Morgan commented: "If a man made this joke, Ellen would lead the cries of 'sexist pig!"; while actor Michael Rapaport similarly tweeted: "Imagine if Cam Newton or any other man sent out this tweet and photo. If a dude said this the world would stop."Another critic compared DeGeneres to Weinstein and posted: "Ellen DeGeneres sexually harasses Katy Perry. Wonder how she interviews female employees? Hollywood = #Weinstein."Another commented: "WTF? Ellen Weinstein? totally unacceptable."