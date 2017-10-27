Ellen DeGeneres Criticised For Birthday Tribute to Katy Perry
The caption read: Happy birthday, Katy Perry! It's time to bring out the big balloons.
Los Angeles: Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has come under fire for her birthday tribute to singer Katy Perry.
The Roar singer turned 33 on Wednesday and DeGeneres wished her with a throwback photograph which showed DeGeneres standing between her wife Portia de Rossi and Perry.
The image had DeGeneres' mouth agape as she stared at the Perry's breasts.
The caption read: "Happy birthday, Katy Perry! It's time to bring out the big balloons."
Many deemed that it was insensitive tweet in light of sexual harassment allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein. Some responded to the tweet with the hashtag #doublestandard.
Television personality Piers Morgan commented: "If a man made this joke, Ellen would lead the cries of 'sexist pig!"; while actor Michael Rapaport similarly tweeted: "Imagine if Cam Newton or any other man sent out this tweet and photo. If a dude said this the world would stop."
Another critic compared DeGeneres to Weinstein and posted: "Ellen DeGeneres sexually harasses Katy Perry. Wonder how she interviews female employees? Hollywood = #Weinstein."
Another commented: "WTF? Ellen Weinstein? totally unacceptable."

