GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Ellen DeGeneres Criticised For Birthday Tribute to Katy Perry

The caption read: Happy birthday, Katy Perry! It's time to bring out the big balloons.

IANS

Updated:October 27, 2017, 5:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ellen DeGeneres Criticised For Birthday Tribute to Katy Perry
A file photo.
Los Angeles: Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has come under fire for her birthday tribute to singer Katy Perry.

The Roar singer turned 33 on Wednesday and DeGeneres wished her with a throwback photograph which showed DeGeneres standing between her wife Portia de Rossi and Perry.

The image had DeGeneres' mouth agape as she stared at the Perry's breasts.

The caption read: "Happy birthday, Katy Perry! It's time to bring out the big balloons."

Credit: @Ellen

Many deemed that it was insensitive tweet in light of sexual harassment allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein. Some responded to the tweet with the hashtag #doublestandard.

Television personality Piers Morgan commented: "If a man made this joke, Ellen would lead the cries of 'sexist pig!"; while actor Michael Rapaport similarly tweeted: "Imagine if Cam Newton or any other man sent out this tweet and photo. If a dude said this the world would stop."

Another critic compared DeGeneres to Weinstein and posted: "Ellen DeGeneres sexually harasses Katy Perry. Wonder how she interviews female employees? Hollywood = #Weinstein."

Another commented: "WTF? Ellen Weinstein? totally unacceptable."
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES