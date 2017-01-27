Ellen DeGeneres Is an Amazing Person: Deepika Padukone

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has wished popular American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on her birthday by calling her an "amazing person".

Deepika, who made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel, appeared on DeGeneres's talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month.

Deepika took to Twitter on Friday to wish DeGeneres, who turned 59 on Thursday.

"Happy Happy Birthday you amazing person! Ellen DeGeneres," Deepika tweeted.

The actress, who appeared on the show sporting a classy and subtle white dress, talked about her Hollywood debut project. The film has released in India before the US.

The movie is a new instalment in the popular xXx film franchise after the 2002 film xXx and the 2005 entertainer xXx: State of the Union.

Directed by DJ Caruso, xXx: Return of Xander Cage also stars Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa.