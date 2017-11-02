Elli AvRam, Shibani Dandekar Will Bring Freshness to Queen Remakes: Producer Manu Kumaran

: Elli Avram has been cast in the Tamil and Kannada remakes of Hindi entertainer Queen, while Shibani Dandekar has been zeroed in for its Telugu and Malayalam versions. The producer says they will lend "freshness" to the movies.Earlier, Amy Jackson was to play essay Lisa Haydon's role from the original Queen in all its four southern versions. Amy had walked out of the film citing creative differences and non-availability of dates.Producer Manu Kumaran said in a statement: "We have made several changes to the script and the films are going to be different in each language. We had planned on Amy Jackson initially, but it became clear that the character demanded a specific look and feel."Elli Avram and Shibani Dandekar will be the much-required freshness to the movies".He is upset over Amy's claims."For Amy to say that it didn't work out creatively is completely wrong as she didn't meet any of the two directors who are making these 4 movies."The makers of the film will be kickstarting their first schedule in France. Starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal, Manjima Mohan and Parul Yadav in the lead in their respective languages, the film will be sequentially be shot at various locations adding a tinge of the southern element to it.