Emma Stone Leads Forbes Highest Paid Actress List; No Asian Makes it to Top 10

This year's list of the world highest paid actresses by Forbes is out and unfortunately, no Indian actress had made it to the Top 10. Last year, Deepika Padukone was ranked at Number 10 in 2016, thanks to her successful home run and big Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in Return of Xander Cage.Oscar winning actress, Emma Stone has topped the list with a gross earning of $26 million, followed by Jennifer Aniston. Jennifer Lawrence, who had been the queen of the Forbes list since 2014, slipped to the third position due to an inactive box-office year.The list examined actresses all over the world, but no stars from Asia made the cut, as Fan Bingbing and Deepika Padukone dropped off due to quieter years. Deepika's starring role in xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage contributed hugely to her earnings of $10 million last year. The actress has no announced International project currently and is just bust with Padmavati, co-starring Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor.Also absent from Forbes' 2017 list is Scarlett Johansson - this is the first time in three years that she hasn't made the grade.The top three on the list of 10 are the only actresses to have made over $20 million. They are followed by Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis, Emma Watson, Charlize Theron, Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts and Amy Adams.Forbes reports a 16% drop in the cumulative earnings of the world's top actresses. Forbes also notes that half the actresses on the list are over 40 - Jennifer Aniston, Melissa McCarthy, Charlize Theron, Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts and Amy Adams - a significant achievement given the scarcity of roles for women their age.Here is the full list of the world's highest paid actresses and earnings as ranked by Forbes:1. Emma Stone - $26 million2. Jennifer Aniston - $25.5 million3. Jennifer Lawrence - $24 million4. Melissa McCarthy - $18 million5. Mila Kunis - $15.5 million6. Emma Watson - $14 million7. Charlize Theron - $14 million8. Cate Blanchett, - $12 million9. Julia Roberts - $12 million10. Amy Adams - $11.5 million