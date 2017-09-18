The 69th edition of Emmy Awards ended up being the night of streaming services more than the mainstream channels. In total, online platforms like Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu racked up more than 120 Emmy nominations this year, with Netflix’s Stranger Things coming in as one of the most-nominated shows of the year, earning 18 different Emmy nominations, second only to Saturday Night Live and HBO's Westworld, each of which tied at 22 nominations.However, it was Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale that emerged as the ultimate winner by bagging most of the top honours including the best drama series. Another big winner of the night was Big Little Lies, the HBO series won the limited series award, with Kidman taking the lead actress award and supporting honors going to her castmates Alexander Skarsgard and Laura Dern. In comedy genre, the night belonged to SNL, with the cast winning top honors and Stephen Colbert hosting the show.Here's the complete list of Emmy Awards winners:The Handmaid's TaleElisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s TaleSterling K. Brown, This Is UsReed Morano, The Handmaid’s Tale - “Offred”Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's TaleJohn Lithgow, The CrownBruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale - “Offred”Big Little LiesNicole Kidman, Big Little LiesRiz Ahmed, The Night OfAlexander Skarsgard, Big Little LiesLaura Dern, Big Little LiesJean-Marc Vallée, Big Little LiesVeepJulia Louis-Dreyfus, VeepDonald Glover, AtlantaAziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, Master of None - “Thanksgiving”Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night LiveKate McKinnon, Saturday Night LiveDonald Glover, Atlanta - “B.A.N.”Last Week Tonight with John OliverDon Roy King, Saturday Night Live - “Host: Jimmy Fallon”Last Week Tonight with John OliverSaturday Night LiveBlack Mirror: San JuniperoCharlie Brooker, Black Mirror: San JuniperoThe Voice