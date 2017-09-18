Emmy Awards 2017: The Handmaid's Tale to Big Little Lies; The Complete List of Winners
Here's the complete list of 2017's Emmy Awards winners:
The 69th edition of Emmy Awards ended up being the night of streaming services more than the mainstream channels. In total, online platforms like Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu racked up more than 120 Emmy nominations this year, with Netflix’s Stranger Things coming in as one of the most-nominated shows of the year, earning 18 different Emmy nominations, second only to Saturday Night Live and HBO's Westworld, each of which tied at 22 nominations.
However, it was Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale that emerged as the ultimate winner by bagging most of the top honours including the best drama series. Another big winner of the night was Big Little Lies, the HBO series won the limited series award, with Kidman taking the lead actress award and supporting honors going to her castmates Alexander Skarsgard and Laura Dern. In comedy genre, the night belonged to SNL, with the cast winning top honors and Stephen Colbert hosting the show.
Here's the complete list of Emmy Awards winners:
Outstanding Drama Series: The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Lead Actress in Drama Series: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Lead Actor in Drama Series: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Outstanding Directing for Drama Series: Reed Morano, The Handmaid’s Tale - “Offred”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in Drama Series: Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in Drama Series: John Lithgow, The Crown
Outstanding Writing for Drama Series: Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale - “Offred”
Outstanding Limited Series: Big Little Lies
Outstanding Lead Actress in Limited Series or Movie: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Lead Actor in Limited Series or Movie: Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Outstanding Supporting Actor in Limited Series: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Series: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Directing for Limited Series: Jean-Marc Vallée, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Comedy Series: Veep
Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Outstanding Lead Actor in Comedy Series: Donald Glover, Atlanta
Outstanding Writing for Comedy Series: Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, Master of None - “Thanksgiving”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in Comedy Series: Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in Comedy Series: Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Directing for Comedy Series: Donald Glover, Atlanta - “B.A.N.”
Outstanding Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live - “Host: Jimmy Fallon”
Outstanding Writing for Variety Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Television Movie: Black Mirror: San Junipero
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror: San Junipero
Outstanding Reality Competition Series: The Voice
