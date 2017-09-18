GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Emmys 2017: Celebrities Wear Ribbons to Support American Civil Liberties Union

The ACLU has been in the spotlight due to its confrontations with the Donald Trump administration over policies.

IANS

Updated:September 18, 2017, 8:37 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Emmys 2017: Celebrities Wear Ribbons to Support American Civil Liberties Union
Image: AP


Los Angeles: Celebrities like Kathryn Hahn, Judith Light and Elisabeth Moss made a statement at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards here by donning ribbons to support the American Civil Liberties Union.

"Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi, "Silicon Valley" star Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon, were also among those who wore blue ACLU ribbons to support the civil rights organisation, reports variety.com.

Several of the actor nominees took part in the statement of support, including Ann Dowd, Mandy Patinkin and Matt Walsh.

The ACLU has been in the spotlight due to its confrontations with the Donald Trump administration over policies.

"Orphan Black" star Tatiana Maslany also wore a blue pin, but for a different cause -- her blue ampersand symbolises support for the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh reminisces 1965 war victory

Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh reminisces 1965 war victory

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES