Emmys 2017: Celebrities Wear Ribbons to Support American Civil Liberties Union

Celebrities like Kathryn Hahn, Judith Light and Elisabeth Moss made a statement at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards here by donning ribbons to support the American Civil Liberties Union."Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi, "Silicon Valley" star Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon, were also among those who wore blue ACLU ribbons to support the civil rights organisation, reports variety.com.Several of the actor nominees took part in the statement of support, including Ann Dowd, Mandy Patinkin and Matt Walsh.The ACLU has been in the spotlight due to its confrontations with the Donald Trump administration over policies."Orphan Black" star Tatiana Maslany also wore a blue pin, but for a different cause -- her blue ampersand symbolises support for the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.