Emmys 2017: Saturday Night Live Wins Big

Satirical sketch show ”Saturday Night Live’ took the Emmys by storm on Sunday, winning three early awards in a ceremony marked by multiple jabs at U.S. President Donald Trump.After the show’s most-watched season in 23 years, Alec Baldwin won the comedy supporting actor Emmy for his withering impersonations of Trump, while Kate McKinnon was a winner for her spoofs of his presidential election rival Hillary Clinton and White House aide Kellyanne Conway.“Saturday Night Live,” which airs on Comcast Corp’s NBC, also won the Emmy for best variety sketch series, while Melissa McCarthy’s turn as former White House press secretary Sean Spicer won her an Emmy last week.Spicer, who resigned in July, was a surprise guest at Sunday’s Emmys, appearing with his podium to declare that the Emmys telecast would attract the largest audience ever. Period. [nL2N1LZ01I]Trump loomed over the ceremony.