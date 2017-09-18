Emmys 2017: Stephen Colbert Slams Donald Trump in Opening Monologue

Stephen Colbert, who is hosting the Primetime Emmy Awards for the first time, kicked off the ceremony here by slamming US President Donald Trump in his opening monologue.He began the 69th edition of the awards on September 17 with a politically charged song singing "Don't worry about global warming or the Middle East cause of everything's better on TV".Veep actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus joined him and sang, "Imagine if your President wasn't loved by Nazis".After the song, Colbert, who has never shied away from cracking jokes on politics and Trump, took the stage and said: "There are 450 scripted shows a there's no way anyone who could possibly watch all that TV, other than the President. Hello sir, thank you for joining us. Looking forward to the tweets."The host was also joined by Trump's former Press Secretary Sean Spicer at the Microsoft Theater here."This is the largest audience to witness an Emmys. Both in person and around the world," Spicer said.The spotlight continued to be on politics even when others took the stage.Comedian and actress Kate McKinnon, who plays Hillary Clinton on "Saturday Night Live", thanked the politician for her grace during her acceptance speech for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award.