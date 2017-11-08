GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Empower Women Instead of Judging Their Looks: Sarah Hyland

Last week, Life & Style magazine claimed that Swift has undergone plastic surgery. However, Hyland later slammed the magazine on social media on Monday

IANS

Updated:November 8, 2017, 3:56 PM IST
Iamge courtesy: Sarah Hyland's official Twitter account
Los Angeles: Actress Sarah Hyland has come out in support of Taylor Swift over rumors regarding the singer going under the knife. She says people should empower women instead of judging their looks.

Last week, Life & Style magazine claimed that Swift has undergone plastic surgery. However, Hyland later slammed the magazine on social media on Monday, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Can you f**king stop? Let's empower women instead of judging their looks. There's more to us than that. Guess you can't teach stupid," Hyland tweeted.




The magazine previously speculated that Swift had gone under the knife to enhance her breasts.

The magazine also cited "experts" who weighed in on whether Swift had gone under the knife for "a subtle upgrade".

Hyland herself was accused of having plastic surgery by the magazine last week.

