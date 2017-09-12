GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Emraan Hashmi is More Than Guns and Girls: Esha Gupta

Both Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta have been featured together in Jannat 2, Raaz 3 and Baadshaho.

Divya Pal | News18.comdivyapal2013

Updated:September 12, 2017, 11:26 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp


The fact that actors Esha Gupta and Emraan Hashmi have shared the screen space in three films so far, it isn’t shocking to see them share a bond that isn’t just about comfort, but fun too. It is precisely this real-life chemistry that helps them enjoy a great onscreen-chemistry as well. While chatting with News18.com recently, the stars not only took jabs at each other, but also shared interesting facts.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

NDRF: The Rescuers of Bihar | Documentary

NDRF: The Rescuers of Bihar | Documentary

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES