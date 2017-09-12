Emraan Hashmi is More Than Guns and Girls: Esha Gupta
Both Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta have been featured together in Jannat 2, Raaz 3 and Baadshaho.
The fact that actors Esha Gupta and Emraan Hashmi have shared the screen space in three films so far, it isn’t shocking to see them share a bond that isn’t just about comfort, but fun too. It is precisely this real-life chemistry that helps them enjoy a great onscreen-chemistry as well. While chatting with News18.com recently, the stars not only took jabs at each other, but also shared interesting facts.
