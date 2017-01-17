Mumbai: Producer-director Karan Johar, who ended his long-standing friendship with actress Kajol said sometimes a relationship ends and added that he only wants to remember the "great history" shared with the actress.

"About Kajol, I think enough has been said recently. I don't want to say any more. Sometimes, a chapter ends... book ends... relationship ends," Karan said at the launch event of his book "An Unsuitable Boy" on Monday.

"Good friends" Kajol and Karan Johar reportedly turned foes during the release clash of their respective films Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay.

In his book "An Unsuitable Boy", Karan, who had worked in many blockbuster films with Kajol, also spoke about the end of his friendship with the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress.

On his friendship with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the ADHM director said: "There were times when my father wasn't at the best point in movies... even with people and relationships. But Shah Rukh had given so much love that I fell in love with him. I saw he gave love to my father and that meant the world to me."

"In relationships, there are ups and downs... there are turbulent times. But I have to say the soul and the heart I have found within the fraternity of the industry is amazing. I would cherish those relationships throughout my life," the 44-year-old producer-director said.