1-min read

Environment At Yerwada Central Jail Is Very Disciplined: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar says the environment at Yerwada Central Jail is very disciplined and neat.

IANS

Updated:September 15, 2017, 12:56 PM IST
Environment At Yerwada Central Jail Is Very Disciplined: Farhan Akhtar
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Actor Farhan Akhtar says the environment at Yerwada Central Jail is very disciplined and neat.

He added that the officials "try and develop a skill in each inmate before they get released so as to build their self-belief".

Farhan went to the jail in Pune to release a song of his forthcoming movie Lucknow Central in August. The actor spoke about his experience in an episode of MTV Beats' "Baba Ki Chowki", read a statement.

"The environment at Yerwada is very disciplined and neat. The emphasis on reform is very critical and they try and develop a skill in each inmate before they get released so as to build their self-belief," Farhan said.

"There is a small room in Yerwada where they have an in-house Radio Jockey. The inmates shared that Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) used to spend a lot of time there and entertain everyone by singing and telling stories of positivity," he added.

Sanjay served the remainder of his five-year sentence for possessing illegal arms in the March 12, 1993, Mumbai serial bomb blasts case, at the Yerwada Central Jail.
