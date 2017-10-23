Esha Deol, Husband Bharat Takhtani Blessed With a Baby Girl
The couple welcomed their first child on Sunday at Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai.
Image: Esha/official Instagram
Bollywood actor Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani have welcomed their first child, a daughter.
Proud parents of a baby girl, the couple welcomed their bundle of joy on Sunday at Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai.
Esha has been updating her fans about her pregnancy by sharing photos on her official Instagram account. From their recent vacation in Greece to their baby shower which was also the occasion when the couple tied the knot, the actress shared every key moment with her fans and well-wishers.
Image: Yogen Shah
The traditional baby shower ceremony was reportedly set on a colour-laden celebratory theme wherein the family also organised a 'chappan bhog' ritual for Lord Krishna.
The actress opted for a red and pink Radharani-inspired anarkali-sharara outfit customised by ace designer Neeta Lulla. Esha was quick to take to Instagram a few days before the ceremony and shared a sneak peek into her outfit and wrote, "Godh bharai fittings with the one n only @neeta_lulla. #IndianOutfit #TraditionalGodhBharai #RaniPink #Red"
Esha married Bharat in 2012 and the couple has been often spotted together with their families in a happy and jovial relationship.
Image: Yogen Shah
The Insta pics on Esha’s account say it all:
