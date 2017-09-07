GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Euphoria Bids Adieu To Ganpati With Dhoom, Maaeri

Euphoria performed in the streets of Mumbai on the PepsiBoombox visarjan truck on the occasion of ganesh chaturthi.

IANS

Updated:September 7, 2017, 5:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Euphoria Bids Adieu To Ganpati With Dhoom, Maaeri
Euphoria performed in the streets of Mumbai on the PepsiBoombox visarjan truck on the occasion of ganesh chaturthi.
Mumbai: Ganesh Chaturthi brings out the best in Mumbai city -- but whats festivity without lots of dance and masti? Indie rock band Euphoria collaborated with youth brand Pepsi to bring alive the spirit of Ganpati with a live moving concert that featured evergreens Dhoom and Maaeri.

As the streets of Mumbai reverberated with the sound of Aala Re Aala on Tuesday, there was one visarjan truck that bid goodbye to Lord Ganesha a little differently.

The #PepsiBoomBox visarjan truck, that moved from Juhu Cha Raja Pandal till Juhu Beach, was the youth brand's tribute to the festival. The USP of the truck was the participation of Euphoria who gave an exhilarating performance in the form of "live moving concert".

They performed on their classic songs Dhoom and Maaeri.

"The idea of living in the moment and being spontaneous is something which Euphoria strongly believes in and have always championed through our songs. It was an exciting experience to engage with audiences and rocking the Ganpati visarjan this year on the #PepsiBoomBox truck - it's a one of a kind concert that we have never done before," Palash Sen, the frontman of the band, said in a statement.

Speaking about the event, Raj Rishi Singh, Director Marketing, Pepsi, PepsiCo said: "The idea of the #PepsiBoomBox visarjan truck mirrors the lives and interests of millennials and encourages them to let go, follow their passion and seize every moment."
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

KARA KI KAHANI EP-1: Pah-laj Nai Aani. The return of ex-CBFC chief

KARA KI KAHANI EP-1: Pah-laj Nai Aani. The return of ex-CBFC chief

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES