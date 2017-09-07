Euphoria Bids Adieu To Ganpati With Dhoom, Maaeri

: Ganesh Chaturthi brings out the best in Mumbai city -- but whats festivity without lots of dance and masti? Indie rock band Euphoria collaborated with youth brand Pepsi to bring alive the spirit of Ganpati with a live moving concert that featured evergreens Dhoom and Maaeri.As the streets of Mumbai reverberated with the sound of Aala Re Aala on Tuesday, there was one visarjan truck that bid goodbye to Lord Ganesha a little differently.The #PepsiBoomBox visarjan truck, that moved from Juhu Cha Raja Pandal till Juhu Beach, was the youth brand's tribute to the festival. The USP of the truck was the participation of Euphoria who gave an exhilarating performance in the form of "live moving concert".They performed on their classic songs Dhoom and Maaeri."The idea of living in the moment and being spontaneous is something which Euphoria strongly believes in and have always championed through our songs. It was an exciting experience to engage with audiences and rocking the Ganpati visarjan this year on the #PepsiBoomBox truck - it's a one of a kind concert that we have never done before," Palash Sen, the frontman of the band, said in a statement.Speaking about the event, Raj Rishi Singh, Director Marketing, Pepsi, PepsiCo said: "The idea of the #PepsiBoomBox visarjan truck mirrors the lives and interests of millennials and encourages them to let go, follow their passion and seize every moment."