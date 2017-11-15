Evolution of Digital Advertising, Social Media Help Web Series Gain Huge Popularity: Pranav Sachdev

Pranav Sachdev, who is being seen in filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s erotic thriller web series 'Hadh' talks about the sudden spurt in the popularity of web series and why he would like to do more web series.What is it about web series that they have started to gain huge popularity?There are multiple reasons for its popularity. Internet has reached even the most remote areas of the globe and there is an audience even in far corners who now watch Indian web content avidly. To add to this, the makers enjoy creative freedom because the voice online is liberal and un-inhibited, it's real and says it like it it's without anyone censoring it. The evolution of digital advertising and social media has further helped matters.Are there any hassles that one faces while shooting for web series?Not really. It’s always been pretty smooth with me. Web shows are being shot at a great scale.Do you intend to do more web series? If so, why?Yes, I have already started to shoot for my next web show. I am loving this space - the best part is that unlike television, web series are finite so they don't become monotonous for you as an actor. You get done playing a character and then you get to dive into new waters. There is surprise, thrill and so much more creative liberty.Could you tell us more about your role in your recent web series?Vikram Bhatt is a veteran and Hadh is one of the most intriguing, mindboggling scripts written by him and I can’t thank him enough for being extremely kind to me and for letting me be a part of it. Veer, my character is everything that I am not, in real life. He is complex, exciting and آ badass where as I am downright simple. I think my director; Sidhant Sachdev knew exactly what he wanted- آ the idea was to make him look so bad that he couldn’t be worse. The love making scenes in the show were wild. Initially I was a little nervous as I thought my girlfriend would just break up with me but then its my responsibility as an actor to get naked, be it emotionally or physically.