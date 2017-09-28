Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Priya Malik Explains Why Every Woman Should Enjoy Her 'Right to Pleasure'

UnErase Poetry along with Qyuki, a multi-media platform, continues its string of successful collaborations and emerge as a community that promotes and produces spoken word poetry in Hindi and English. This time it presents a spoken word poetry by Priya Malik, a known face on television circuit (Ex- Big Boss contestant), called Right to Pleasure.Right to Pleasure addresses the basic right of a female to desire and pleasure. The poem takes us through the thoughts of a girl and how differently they are interpreted by men. She recites the poem beautifully along with a drummer and guitarist which added to the feel of the poem.Previously, Qyuki Media and UnErase Poetry have showcased talented artists such as Kunal Kapoor who presented a slam poetry on Women Trafficking and Aranya Johar, a regular performer with UnErase who mostly speaks about Gender Discrimination. The idea of UnErase Poetry is to start a dialogue about the tabooed subjects in society and create awareness.Priya Malik expresses her thoughts on the collaboration "I wrote this piece because somebody had to. I performed this piece because somebody had to. We can't have a whole generation of young girls growing up ashamed of their own sexuality or a whole generation of young boys growing up neither understanding nor appreciating a woman's right to her own body. We already have both of those generations, look where it has led us. No more. No more."Talking about this collaboration, Sagar Gokhale, Chief Operating Officer, Qyuki Media says, “Poetry is such a great medium of expression and Unerase Poetry has always broken barriers and stereotypes. Priya Mallik is an excellent addition to this showcase and her poem is going to ring in the minds of millions. At Qyuki, our continuous endeavor is to nurture and support talent that can influence a change in society.”