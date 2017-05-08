Ex-Lovers Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande Are Back Together?

Rumours of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's breakup last year shocked many, especially because the much-loved couple had publicly announced their plans to tie the knot. While many thought Sushant’s friendship with his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon was the key reason for the breakup, others felt Ankita's behavior had resulted in their separation. In his attempt to end speculations, Sushant took to his official Twitter account to confirm their breakup. He tweeted, "Neither she was an alcoholic nor I am a womaniser . People do Grow apart & its unfortunate. Period!!"

Neither she was an alcoholic nor I am a womaniser . People do Grow apart & its unfortunate . Period!! — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) May 4, 2016

With that tweet, another B-Town relationship came to an end.

But fans, who continue to hope for a reconciliation between them, would be happy with the recent development.

If a report in Mumbai Mirror is anything to go by, Sushant and Ankita were seen catching up over a cup of coffee at a restaurant in Lokhandwala. But they said little to each other.

Both Sushant and Ankita, who had appeared in television serial Pavitra Rishta, garnered huge popularity for their acting prowess.

If rumours are to be believed, Ankita is dating businessman Vikas Jain.