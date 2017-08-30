GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Excited To See How People React to the Actor in Me: Sreesanth

Cricketer S Sreesanth, who is making his acting debut in Bollywood with Aksar 2, said he is geared up for his innings in films.

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2017, 10:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Excited To See How People React to the Actor in Me: Sreesanth
(Getty Images)
Mumbai: Cricketer S Sreesanth, who is making his acting debut in Bollywood with Aksar 2, said he is geared up for his innings in films.

The cricketer-turned-actor said he has moved on from the spot-fixing incident.

"...About the match fixing saga you should ask the BCCI and not me. I am excited about 'Aksar 2' and I am looking
forward to see how people react to Sreesanth the actor and not the cricketer," he told reporters at the trailer launch of the film.



Sreesanth has previously acted in a movie in south and said he is open to do more films in Bollywood if he is offered good scripts.

"I did a south film and this film is a great opportunity for me. In future, if I get good work I will take it up. I am happy to be back after four years with cricket, my first match is on October 6 and that's when the film is releasing."

Director Ananth Narayan Mahadevan also praised Sreensanth and said, "I always wanted to be a cricketer and we are
fortunate to be having S Sreesnath for this film. He will be a surprise. We all are lucky to have him for the film."

The film also features Zareen Khan, Abhinav Shukla and Gautam Rode. It is set to release on October 6.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: The Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani Wins Khel Protsahan Puruskar

Watch: The Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani Wins Khel Protsahan Puruskar

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.