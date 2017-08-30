Excited To See How People React to the Actor in Me: Sreesanth
Cricketer S Sreesanth, who is making his acting debut in Bollywood with Aksar 2, said he is geared up for his innings in films.
(Getty Images)
Mumbai: Cricketer S Sreesanth, who is making his acting debut in Bollywood with Aksar 2, said he is geared up for his innings in films.
The cricketer-turned-actor said he has moved on from the spot-fixing incident.
"...About the match fixing saga you should ask the BCCI and not me. I am excited about 'Aksar 2' and I am looking
forward to see how people react to Sreesanth the actor and not the cricketer," he told reporters at the trailer launch of the film.
Sreesanth has previously acted in a movie in south and said he is open to do more films in Bollywood if he is offered good scripts.
"I did a south film and this film is a great opportunity for me. In future, if I get good work I will take it up. I am happy to be back after four years with cricket, my first match is on October 6 and that's when the film is releasing."
Director Ananth Narayan Mahadevan also praised Sreensanth and said, "I always wanted to be a cricketer and we are
fortunate to be having S Sreesnath for this film. He will be a surprise. We all are lucky to have him for the film."
The film also features Zareen Khan, Abhinav Shukla and Gautam Rode. It is set to release on October 6.
The cricketer-turned-actor said he has moved on from the spot-fixing incident.
"...About the match fixing saga you should ask the BCCI and not me. I am excited about 'Aksar 2' and I am looking
forward to see how people react to Sreesanth the actor and not the cricketer," he told reporters at the trailer launch of the film.
Sreesanth has previously acted in a movie in south and said he is open to do more films in Bollywood if he is offered good scripts.
"I did a south film and this film is a great opportunity for me. In future, if I get good work I will take it up. I am happy to be back after four years with cricket, my first match is on October 6 and that's when the film is releasing."
Director Ananth Narayan Mahadevan also praised Sreensanth and said, "I always wanted to be a cricketer and we are
fortunate to be having S Sreesnath for this film. He will be a surprise. We all are lucky to have him for the film."
The film also features Zareen Khan, Abhinav Shukla and Gautam Rode. It is set to release on October 6.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Australia 1st Test, Day 4 at Mirpur: Shakib Spins Web
- Moto G5s, Moto G5s Plus Launched Starting at Rs 13,999 [Video]
- Esha Deol Baby Shower: Ahana Deol Throws A Surprise Party For Her Sister, See Pics
- Game Of Thrones: Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington Open Up About Their Sex Scene
- England vs West Indies: Shai Hope Guides Windies to Stunning Victory