Fame Is Like Mosquito Noise: Dakota Johnson
In an interview with Spain's Vogue magazine, Dakota Johnson talks about her social media habits in which she says that Instagram has exploited her.
Image: AP
Los Angele: Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson has likened fame to an "incessant mosquito noise".
In an interview to Spain's Vogue magazine, the star admits fame is "very weird" for her and slammed the need for people to "judge" each other all the time.
"It's like an incessant mosquito noise. Very weird. People feeling the need not only to judge everyone all the time but also to pronounce themselves on it, it's extremely boring. A waste of energy and time," she said.
Meanwhile, the 27-year-old actress previously revealed she feels as though she "exploited" herself on Instagram.
She said: "There I was and it was making me feel like I was being exploited - only by myself. I was literally exploiting myself. And I felt so raw and vulnerable and it was all my own fault.
"Which is why I don't get that need to offer up information about myself to strangers. I couldn't care less what models are doing on Instagram. I make movies because that's my passion and people can interpret them as they please but anything else for me is way too much."
In an interview to Spain's Vogue magazine, the star admits fame is "very weird" for her and slammed the need for people to "judge" each other all the time.
"It's like an incessant mosquito noise. Very weird. People feeling the need not only to judge everyone all the time but also to pronounce themselves on it, it's extremely boring. A waste of energy and time," she said.
Meanwhile, the 27-year-old actress previously revealed she feels as though she "exploited" herself on Instagram.
She said: "There I was and it was making me feel like I was being exploited - only by myself. I was literally exploiting myself. And I felt so raw and vulnerable and it was all my own fault.
"Which is why I don't get that need to offer up information about myself to strangers. I couldn't care less what models are doing on Instagram. I make movies because that's my passion and people can interpret them as they please but anything else for me is way too much."
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Dhoni & Tendulkar, Coming Soon a Biopic on Jhulan Goswami
- Aadhaar to be Made Mandatory For Driving Cars and Bikes
- David Warner's Daughter Finds the Perfect Place to Rest
- Is Your iPhone And iPad iOS 11 Compatible? See the List
- A New Mother’s Guide: What To Do Once You Are Back Home With Your Baby