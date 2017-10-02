Fame, Money not Enough to Succeed in Politics: Rajinikanth

Taking a dig at actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan, who is on the verge of taking a political plunge, superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday said it takes more than just name, fame and money to succeed in politics."If you have to succeed in politics, it takes more than just fame and money. Something bigger is needed to transform an actor into a politician. I hope Kamal Haasan (knows) what it is," Rajinikanth said, speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the memorial for legendary Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan. Kamal Haasan also shared the dais with him."Kamal would have told me what it is had I asked him two months ago. Today, he says he will show me if I come with him," he added.Speaking on the occasion, Haasan took a jibe at the AIADMK government for the delay in inaugurating Ganesan's memorial."We need not request or beg anyone to unveil Sivaji's statue. His popularity and influence goes beyond cinema and politics. I would have attended this event no matter who opposed my presence," Haasan said.Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam inaugurated the memorial.In 2015, then Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa had announced that a memorial would be built in memory of Ganesan, who ruled the Tamil filmdom since 1950s.A recipient of Dada Saheb Phalke award, Ganesan starred in over 300 films in his illustrious career.A bronze statue of the thespian, removed from Kamarajar Salai following a court directive earlier this year, was unveiled on the occasion.Ganesan's son Prabhu, a popular actor, told IANS: "The memorial was Amma's (Jayalalithaa) dream. I'm happy it's coming to reality now. Appa (father) has done so much for the Tamil audience through his movies. This is the best honour he could get."