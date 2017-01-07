Fan Launches Petition To Make Princess Leia An Official Disney Princess

Los Angeles: A petition has been filed to make late actress Carrie Fisher's character Princess Leia in Star Wars an official Disney Princess.

"After the tragic loss of Carrie Fisher, we feel that it is only fitting for Disney to do away with the rule that an official Disney princess must be animated and make Leia a full-fledged princess. This would be a wonderful way to remember Carrie and a welcoming to one of Disney's new properties that is beloved by millions," read the petition filed via website The Change.org, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The petition also calls for a "full ceremony" to be held that would induct Princess Leia into the ranks of Disney Princesses, which include the likes of Cinderella, Snow White and Belle, as well as a "service in memory" of the late icon who brought the character to life.

"What we are asking is that the Walt Disney Corporation hold a full ceremony inducting Leia as the newest Disney princess as well as a special service in memory of Carrie Fisher," the petition further read.

Addressed to Disney CEO, Bob Iger, the petition was set up last week and has already gained over 50,000 of its 75,000 required signatures.

"I started the petition because it was something that bugged me since Disney bought the property. Disney had princesses and Leia was a princess," Christensen told Geek Magazine.

"Then I found out that Disney had set rules for who could and couldn't be a princess. With Carrie's death, I think that it's time to change the rules. I actually have five daughters and there are constantly princess movies playing in the background. We are big fans of the current Princess line-up, but I think that Leia is a really strong, positive, awesome role model for my girls, and she would make a great addition," he added.