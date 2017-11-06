Fanney Khan: Assistant Director Gets Injured During the Shoot of Anil Kapoor-starrer

An assistant director was injured on the set of Bollywood film "Fanney Khan" during the shoot here.The incident took place on Sunday when a motorcycle rider crashed into her.Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment, the producer of Fanney Khan, said in a statement: "In an unfortunate accident yesterday, one of the assistant directors of our film suffered some injuries during the shoot in Mumbai when a motor-cycle rider crashed into her."She was immediately given first aid and taken to the hospital for further treatment. She is completely fine now and will soon join the crew for the shoot."Arora said the police is dealing with the "errant motorcyclist as per the due process of law.""Fanney Khan" features Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. It is being co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and directed by Atul Manjrekar.