GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Fans to Get Daily Updates on Dilip Kumar's Health

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar who was last month hospitalised for a week is doing fine now. His health updates will be now available on Twitter.

IANS

Updated:September 5, 2017, 12:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Fans to Get Daily Updates on Dilip Kumar's Health
(Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: Fans of legendary actor Dilip Kumar will be updated about his health on a daily basis via social media.

Dilip Kumar was last month hospitalised for a week. The actor's family friend Faisal Farooqui, founder and CEO of MouthShut.com, will post the health updates on Twitter.

"Spent a wonderful evening with saab. By God's grace, he's doing fine. I'll post a daily update on Saab's health on this twitter account everyday at 5:00 p.m. India time," Farooqui posted from Dilip Kumar's Twitter handle.



He further shared that Dilip Kumar will soon chat with his fans over the micro-blogging site.

"When Saab has fully recovered, he will interact with all of you on Twitter. Soon. Inshallah. Keep him in your prayers," he added.



Dilip Kumar, who will turn 95 in December, was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital on August 2 due to dehydration and urinary tract infection. High potassium and creatinine levels had raised concerns that he may have to be put on dialysis. Doctors decided against it after he started responding well to treatment.

Last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. He is known for films like Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam and Karma.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BRICS Summit 2017: PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Xiamen

BRICS Summit 2017: PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Xiamen

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.