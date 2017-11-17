Fantastic Beasts Sequel: First Look of Jude Law as Dumbledore Revealed Along With Film Title

In one year, return to the Wizarding World with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. #MagicInProgress #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/8aWj8xhGj5 — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) November 16, 2017

Hear all JK Rowling fans out there. The first photo from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 is here and it also reveals the title and release date of the film.Titled Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the film shows the first look of Jude Law as Profess Albus Dumbledore and confirms the return of Ezra Miller as Credence.Dressed as the roguishly handsome Dumbledore, Jude can be spotted on the far left, away from Grindelwald (Depp), who’s holding the infamous Elder Wand.The official synopsis of the film reads, "At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world."The photo also shows members of the original cast, with Eddie Redmayne's character, Newt Scamander seen looking from Tina to Leta Lestrange (Zoe Kravitz), who appears to be romantically involved with Theseus, Newt's older brother. The photo also features Jacob and Queenie, hinting that their romance will continue into the sequel, as well as Ezra Miller's character, Credence.Well, after a tremendous response from the Potterheads all around the world, the sequel is expected to delve deeper into the magical world with the story that formed the character and strength of Dumbledore as we knew him in Harry Potter franchise. Going back in time never seemed this interesting!Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is all set to appear on screens on November 16.