Farah Khan Advises Sajid Khan To Cast Ed Sheeran In Housefull 4. Here's Why

Take him in houseful 4.. https://t.co/vvvdqlFvGg — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 18, 2017

Life is great when @edsheeran loves the shape of me!! 😘 pic.twitter.com/L45vu6kpeE — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 18, 2017

Trust Farah Khan to throw the best of Bollywood parties and she would never disappoint. This time too, the director cum choreographer threw a lavish party for the international music sensation Ed Sheeran at her Mumbai pad. While the party saw the presence of Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput among others, it was Sheeran, who stole the limelight from the stars with his perfect Bollywood moves.Except for the brilliant dance videos and photos, there's another picture that deserves your kind attention at the moment.Farah took to Twitter to share a photo of Sheeran alongside her triplets- Anya, Diva and Czar. She captioned the photo as, "Just the nicest guy ever .. @edsheeran" and it's clear that Bollywood has been bowled over by Sheeran's humbleness.She even advised her brother and filmmaker Sajid Khan to cast Sheeran in Housefull 4. Sajid took to Twitter to thank her sister for the wonderful party wherein he wrote, "Trust my sister @TheFarahKhan to throw the party of the year with the star of the year @edsheeran who is extremely sweet n humble."To this, an excited Farah responded, "Take him in houseful 4.."She also shared a selfie from last night's party and wrote, "Life is great when @edsheeran loves the shape of me!!"The singer is expected to sing his popular tracks including Eraser, Perfect, Hearts Don’t Break Around Here, Shape of You and New Man among others.