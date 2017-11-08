GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Farah Khan Shared Bollywood Knowledge With Harvey Weinstein

Farah on Wednesday shared the image on Twitter and said that she gave some Bollywood gyaan (knowledge) to Weinstein from the shoot of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Main Hoon Na, which was largely shot in Darjeeling.

IANS

Updated:November 8, 2017, 3:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Farah Khan Shared Bollywood Knowledge With Harvey Weinstein
A file photo of Farah Khan.
Mumbai: Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan says she shared knowledge about Hindi filmdom with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct.

Farah on Wednesday shared the image on Twitter and said that she gave some "Bollywood gyaan (knowledge)" to Weinstein from the shoot of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Main Hoon Na, which was largely shot in Darjeeling.

"Found this! Throwback of all throwbacks! Me giving Bollywood gyaan (knowledge) to Harvey Weinstein! Before the sh*t hit the fan. Main Hoon Na shoot," Farah captioned the image.




It was earlier reported that Weinstein was "secretly" here in 2003.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES