Farah Khan Shared Bollywood Knowledge With Harvey Weinstein

Found this!! Throwback of all throwbacks! Me giving Bollywood gyaan to Harvey Weinstein!! #beforetheshithitthefan #mainhoonna shoot pic.twitter.com/LYH2sgjmaV — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 8, 2017

: Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan says she shared knowledge about Hindi filmdom with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct.Farah on Wednesday shared the image on Twitter and said that she gave some "Bollywood gyaan (knowledge)" to Weinstein from the shoot of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Main Hoon Na, which was largely shot in Darjeeling."Found this! Throwback of all throwbacks! Me giving Bollywood gyaan (knowledge) to Harvey Weinstein! Before the sh*t hit the fan. Main Hoon Na shoot," Farah captioned the image.It was earlier reported that Weinstein was "secretly" here in 2003.