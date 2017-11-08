Farah Khan Shared Bollywood Knowledge With Harvey Weinstein
Farah on Wednesday shared the image on Twitter and said that she gave some Bollywood gyaan (knowledge) to Weinstein from the shoot of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Main Hoon Na, which was largely shot in Darjeeling.
A file photo of Farah Khan.
Mumbai: Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan says she shared knowledge about Hindi filmdom with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct.
Farah on Wednesday shared the image on Twitter and said that she gave some "Bollywood gyaan (knowledge)" to Weinstein from the shoot of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Main Hoon Na, which was largely shot in Darjeeling.
"Found this! Throwback of all throwbacks! Me giving Bollywood gyaan (knowledge) to Harvey Weinstein! Before the sh*t hit the fan. Main Hoon Na shoot," Farah captioned the image.
It was earlier reported that Weinstein was "secretly" here in 2003.
Farah on Wednesday shared the image on Twitter and said that she gave some "Bollywood gyaan (knowledge)" to Weinstein from the shoot of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Main Hoon Na, which was largely shot in Darjeeling.
"Found this! Throwback of all throwbacks! Me giving Bollywood gyaan (knowledge) to Harvey Weinstein! Before the sh*t hit the fan. Main Hoon Na shoot," Farah captioned the image.
Found this!! Throwback of all throwbacks! Me giving Bollywood gyaan to Harvey Weinstein!! #beforetheshithitthefan #mainhoonna shoot pic.twitter.com/LYH2sgjmaV— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 8, 2017
It was earlier reported that Weinstein was "secretly" here in 2003.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram: Team India Report Card
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Unveiled at EICMA [Video]
- Farah Khan Shared Bollywood Knowledge With Harvey Weinstein
- Honda Grazia 125cc Scooter Launched in India at Rs 57,897
- Tech And Auto Awards 2017 Announced