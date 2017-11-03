GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Farah Khan Surprises Akshay Kumar, Sajid Khan on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Show's Set

During the shooting of one of its episodes, Farah made a surprise entry. This was when super judge Akshay was amidst an egg breaking contest between judges Shreyas Talpade and Sajid.

IANS

Updated:November 3, 2017, 10:26 AM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan brought along a "lot of cheer and fun" to the set of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, which is co-judged by her brother and director Sajid Khan and actor Akshay Kumar.

During the shooting of one of its episodes, Farah made a surprise entry. This was when super judge Akshay was amidst an egg breaking contest between judges Shreyas Talpade and Sajid. Farah joined the three on stage sans make-up.

"I knew Farah shoots next door but never expected her to turn up on our set. It was a pleasant surprise. She was sporting enough to shoot sans make-up and her presence added a lot of cheer and fun to the atmosphere," Sajid said in a statement.

The episode will air on Star Plus on Saturday.
