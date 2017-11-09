GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Farah Khan Shares a Throwback Picture With Harvey Weinstein

The 52-year-old director took to Twitter, where she posted a picture with the media mogul, who has been recently accused of sexual harassment and abuse by over 70 women, including names such as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cara Delevingne.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2017, 7:51 AM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai Filmmaker Farah Khan has shared an old photograph with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein from the days of her 2004 directorial debut, Main Hoon Na.

"Found this! Throwback of all throwbacks! Me giving Bollywood gyaan to Harvey Weinstein! #beforethes**thitthefan #mainhoonna shoot," Khan captioned the photo.



