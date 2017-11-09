Farah Khan Shares a Throwback Picture With Harvey Weinstein

Found this!! Throwback of all throwbacks! Me giving Bollywood gyaan to Harvey Weinstein!! #beforetheshithitthefan #mainhoonna shoot pic.twitter.com/LYH2sgjmaV — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 8, 2017

Filmmaker Farah Khan has shared an old photograph with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein from the days of her 2004 directorial debut, Main Hoon Na.The 52-year-old director took to Twitter, where she posted a picture with the media mogul, who has been recently accused of sexual harassment and abuse by over 70 women, including names such as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cara Delevingne."Found this! Throwback of all throwbacks! Me giving Bollywood gyaan to Harvey Weinstein! #beforethes**thitthefan #mainhoonna shoot," Khan captioned the photo.