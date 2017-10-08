Farah Khan Wishes 'Dearest' Gauri Khan On Her Birthday
Farah, a close friend of Shah Rukh and Gauri, tweeted a photograph of the three.
Image: Twitter/ Farah Khan
Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan has wished Gauri Khan, an entrepreneur-producer, and wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on her 47th birthday on Sunday.
Farah, a close friend of Shah Rukh and Gauri, tweeted a photograph of the three and wrote: "Happy birthday dearest Gauri Khan. May your years always be full of love, laughter and friends."
In the past, Farah, Gauri and Shah Rukh teamed up for films like "Main Hoon Na", "Om Shanti Om" and "Happy New Year".
Happy birthday dearest @gaurikhan..may ur years always b full of lov laughter n friends.. after all" char din ki zindagi"😂lov u♥️ pic.twitter.com/1QN57uN63X— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) October 7, 2017
