Farah Khan Wishes 'Dearest' Gauri Khan On Her Birthday

Farah, a close friend of Shah Rukh and Gauri, tweeted a photograph of the three.

IANS

Updated:October 8, 2017, 5:24 PM IST
Image: Twitter/ Farah Khan
Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan has wished Gauri Khan, an entrepreneur-producer, and wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on her 47th birthday on Sunday.

Farah, a close friend of Shah Rukh and Gauri, tweeted a photograph of the three and wrote: "Happy birthday dearest Gauri Khan. May your years always be full of love, laughter and friends."




In the past, Farah, Gauri and Shah Rukh teamed up for films like "Main Hoon Na", "Om Shanti Om" and "Happy New Year".
