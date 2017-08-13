GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Fardeen Khan Shares First Picture of Son Azarius

The 43-year-old actor posted the photo on Twitter and thanked fans and well-wishers for their love.

PTI

Updated:August 13, 2017, 1:36 PM IST
Image: Twitter/ Fardeen Khan
Mumbai: Actor Fardeen Khan today shared the first picture of his and wife Natasha Madhwani's new born son. The couple has named their baby Azarius Fardeen Khan.

"Thank you for the congratulatory messages and wishes. Our best to all of you as well. Diani, Natasha & FK," he captioned the picture.




This is the couple's second baby. They have a daughter named Diani Isabella Khan, who was born in 2013.
