Fardeen Khan Shares First Picture of Son Azarius

: Actor Fardeen Khan today shared the first picture of his and wife Natasha Madhwani's new born son. The couple has named their baby Azarius Fardeen Khan.The 43-year-old actor posted the photo on Twitter and thanked fans and well-wishers for their love."Thank you for the congratulatory messages and wishes. Our best to all of you as well. Diani, Natasha & FK," he captioned the picture.This is the couple's second baby. They have a daughter named Diani Isabella Khan, who was born in 2013.