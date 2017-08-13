Fardeen Khan, Wife Natasha Blessed With Son

We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son Azarius Fardeen Khan who was born on the 11th of August 2017. — Fardeen Feroz Khan (@FardeenFKhan) August 12, 2017

: Actor Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha have welcomed their second child, a boy.The couple has named the child Azarius Fardeen Khan.Fardeen, who has worked in films like Om Jai Jagdish, No Entry, Heyy Babyy and Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega among many others, shared the news about their second child on Twitter on Saturday."We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son Azarius... who was born on the August 11," Fardeen tweeted. 'Fardeen, who is the son of late veteran actor Feroz Khan, married actress Mumtaz's daughter Natasha in December 2005. The two also have a daughter named Diani Isabella Khan.