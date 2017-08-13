GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Fardeen Khan, Wife Natasha Blessed With Son

Fardeen Khan and Natasha also have a daughter named Diani Isabella Khan.

IANS

Updated:August 13, 2017, 8:37 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Fardeen Khan, Wife Natasha Blessed With Son
Image: Twitter/ Fardeen khan
Mumbai: Actor Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha have welcomed their second child, a boy.

The couple has named the child Azarius Fardeen Khan.

Fardeen, who has worked in films like Om Jai Jagdish, No Entry, Heyy Babyy and Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega among many others, shared the news about their second child on Twitter on Saturday.

"We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son Azarius... who was born on the August 11," Fardeen tweeted. '




Fardeen, who is the son of late veteran actor Feroz Khan, married actress Mumtaz's daughter Natasha in December 2005. The two also have a daughter named Diani Isabella Khan.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

CNN-News18 Travels to INS Sindhudhvaj to See How Sailors Live Inside the Submarine

CNN-News18 Travels to INS Sindhudhvaj to See How Sailors Live Inside the Submarine

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.