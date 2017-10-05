This Nirbhaya Film Is a Reminder That Not Enough Has Changed Since 2012

On the occasion of International Day of Non-Violence, the Population Foundation of India in partnership with Farhan Akhtar’s MARD and director Feroz Abbas Khan released a 7-minute film remembering India’s Daughter ‘Nirbhaya’.The film traces the day the heinous crime was committed in the capital and how Nirbhaya’s parents’ have been waiting for justice ever since.Farhan took to Twitter to share the video.While the film highlights that the heinous gang-rape brought the society together, it also points out that not much has been changed since then. "Even after such a horrific crime, our system did not learn a lesson," says Nirbhaya's mother while narrating the aftermath of the incident that shook the entire nation."I've no clue about the progress in my case. I never spoke to our lawyer or anyone," she says.Nirbhaya's father Badri Singh Pandey shares that it's not just about their daughter now, the case is known to the whole world.Filmmaker Feroz, who is partnering with MARD and PFI on this campaign adds, “Violence against women and girls is the most perverse form of violence perpetrated in society. As we embark on the 150th anniversary of the father of non-violence, we must honour Mahatma Gandhi through the swachchata in our thoughts and actions towards women and girls. We cannot let the women and girls in our country live in fear and truly hope to be a developed nation.”This video is part of a series of films to be released digitally to generate debate and promote positive change in cultural and social norms around the value of women in India. Several celebrities have joined hand for this campaign to relay messages that motivate young girls to stand up against violence, and show boys that masculinity is not connected with violence.Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director, Population Foundation of India (PFI) says, “Nirbhaya’s mother took a vow to continue her fight till the end of her life; we need to take a cue from her resolve and act now! Violence against women and girls continue unabated, and we are at risk of becoming numb to the horrific realities of women who are the victims of rape, acid attacks, and other inhuman acts of violence. On the International Day of Non-Violence, we call upon the Prime Minister to lead the nation to end violence against women and girls.”