Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwai Plan a Web Series Based on Taj: A Story of Mughal India

Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani will produce a web series based on Timeri N. Muraris novel Taj: A Story of Mughal India under their banner Excel Entertainment.

They will be entering the digital platform in a big way and will bring out multiple web series, read a statement on behalf of Excel Entertainment.

Directors Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti will be developing two other concept-based shows, and Farhan and Ritesh have three shows in the pipeline already.

The first three shows have already been licensed by one digital platform and will be rolled out within a year. The content will be showcased on different digital platforms.

Their flagship show Taj: A Story of Mughal India will begin later this year.

According to a source in the know, the rights to Taj: A Story of Mughal India have already been acquired and it will be directed by a top filmmaker.