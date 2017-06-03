Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani's Next Collaboration '3 Storeys' to Release on August 25
Image:Twitter/Ritesh Sidhwani
Mumbai: The cast and crew of 3 Storeys, a film revolving around three separate stories, is excited about its August 25 release.
The movie, directed by first-timer Arjun Mukherjee, is a collaboration between Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Media and Entertainment and B4U.
Sidhwani tweeted: "First film under Excel Media. Title says it all '3 Storeys' 25/08/17."
First film under Excel Media.Title says it all #3Storeys 25/08/17 priyasreedharan@THEOFFICIALB4U #Arjunmukerjee @excelmovies @FarOutAkhtar pic.twitter.com/XYnsHesGrh
— Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) June 1, 2017
3 Storeys will feature an ensemble cast of actors like Sharman Joshi, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadda and Renuka Shahane in pivotal roles.
Pulkit tweeted: "Some stories are worth sharing. Motion poster of our next '3 Storeys' releasing August 25."
Actress Richa Chadha also tweeted: "Happy to announce my next."
The film will bring to celluloid Renuka Shahane in a never-seen-before avatar. Renuka Shahane posted on social media: "Take a look at a film I'm so excited about. '3 Storeys'. Releasing August 25. Yaaay."
The project will mark the debut for young talents Aisha Ahmed and Ankit Rathi.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India's First The 'Tech And Auto Show' Starts From 3 June on CNN-News18
- Victoria And Abdul Trailer: Bollywood Celebrities Congratulate Ali Fazal
- Wonder Woman Movie Review: Gal Gadot's Sincerity Keeps You Invested
- 2017 Suzuki Swift Undergoes Crash Test, Scores Three Out of Five
- Champions Trophy 2017: Jadeja Prepares Kohli & Boys for Amir Test