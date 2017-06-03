Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani's Next Collaboration '3 Storeys' to Release on August 25

Mumbai: The cast and crew of 3 Storeys, a film revolving around three separate stories, is excited about its August 25 release.

The movie, directed by first-timer Arjun Mukherjee, is a collaboration between Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Media and Entertainment and B4U.

Sidhwani tweeted: "First film under Excel Media. Title says it all '3 Storeys' 25/08/17."

3 Storeys will feature an ensemble cast of actors like Sharman Joshi, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadda and Renuka Shahane in pivotal roles.

Pulkit tweeted: "Some stories are worth sharing. Motion poster of our next '3 Storeys' releasing August 25."

Actress Richa Chadha also tweeted: "Happy to announce my next."

The film will bring to celluloid Renuka Shahane in a never-seen-before avatar. Renuka Shahane posted on social media: "Take a look at a film I'm so excited about. '3 Storeys'. Releasing August 25. Yaaay."

The project will mark the debut for young talents Aisha Ahmed and Ankit Rathi.