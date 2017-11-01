Farrah Abraham Fired From Teen Mom OG

: American television personality Farrah Abraham says she was fired from MTV's hit reality show Teen Mom OG for being an adult entertainer.The reality star, 26, made the revelation through a Facebook post on Monday, reports people.com.She wrote that Viacom, the parent company that owns MTV, "let me go because as a business mogul, I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for free or in private!"Her Facebook post came hours after she did a pornographic Halloween-themed webcam show.Abraham, who has starred in adult videos and has a sex toy range, said: "I am proud of myself not giving in to be sex shamed by Viacom network, proud to not have a network take away financial opportunities for my goals, proud to be an advocate for a healthy sex life, safe sex, teen pregnancy prevention and so much more while I run companies in different fields and scale them."She then went on to reference the Harvey Weinstein scandal, while calling herself MTV's "biggest talent"."Sad such a phenomenal show will no longer have its biggest talent on the show because of women hating, sex shaming, hate crimes, selfish, Weinstein company power trip behavior against a professional hard working, honest mother," said the mother of one.