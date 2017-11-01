GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Farrah Abraham Fired From Teen Mom OG

The reality star, 26, made the revelation through a Facebook post on Monday

IANS

Updated:November 1, 2017, 7:33 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Farrah Abraham Fired From Teen Mom OG
TV personality Farrah Abraham attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Image: Getty Images)
Los Angeles: American television personality Farrah Abraham says she was fired from MTV's hit reality show Teen Mom OG for being an adult entertainer.

The reality star, 26, made the revelation through a Facebook post on Monday, reports people.com.

She wrote that Viacom, the parent company that owns MTV, "let me go because as a business mogul, I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for free or in private!"

Her Facebook post came hours after she did a pornographic Halloween-themed webcam show.

Abraham, who has starred in adult videos and has a sex toy range, said: "I am proud of myself not giving in to be sex shamed by Viacom network, proud to not have a network take away financial opportunities for my goals, proud to be an advocate for a healthy sex life, safe sex, teen pregnancy prevention and so much more while I run companies in different fields and scale them."

She then went on to reference the Harvey Weinstein scandal, while calling herself MTV's "biggest talent".

"Sad such a phenomenal show will no longer have its biggest talent on the show because of women hating, sex shaming, hate crimes, selfish, Weinstein company power trip behavior against a professional hard working, honest mother," said the mother of one.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

‘Past Govts Ignored Sardar Patel’s Legacy’: PM Modi’s Veiled Attack on Cong

‘Past Govts Ignored Sardar Patel’s Legacy’: PM Modi’s Veiled Attack on Cong

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES