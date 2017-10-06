Fast and Furious 9 Pushed To 2020

The ninth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, which was slated to release in the US in 2019, will now hit the screens in 2020.Universal Studios has announced that Fast and Furious 9 has been pushed from April 19, 2019 to April 10, 2020, reports aceshowbiz.com.The studio hasn't given any reason regarding the changed release date.There is also no word yet on whether the April 2, 2021 release date of Fast and Furious 10 has changed either. Following the release date change, Trolls 2 has now moved from the Fast 9 new date to February 14, 2020.Last month, Fast and Furious film franchise star Dwayne Johnson shared a cryptic Instagram photograph which many believed could have featured the actor signing his contract for a long-rumoured spin-off focusing on his character Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw.While nothing has been confirmed yet, Johnson's co-star Tyrese Gibson slammed him on the photo-sharing site. He took to the comment section to express his frustration over the possible spin-off."If you move forward with that Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter. I don't wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about. I'm on your timeline cause you're not responding to my text messages - Fast Family is just that a family... We don't fly solo," Tyrese wrote.On October 4, just hours after the studio made the announcement of the release date change, Tyrese was back at it again with his online rant to throw shots at Johnson.