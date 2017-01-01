Fatima Sana Shaikh Hopes To Work With Kamal Hassan Again

Mumbai: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who appeared as a child artist with Kamal Hassan in Chachi 420, says she hopes to work again with the southern superstar.

Impressing one and all with her big-ticket Bollwyood release Dangal, Fatima made her acting debut in the role of Bharti from 1997 hit Chachi 420. She later acted in various

TV series and also has featured in small roles in films like Tahaan, Bittoo Boss and Akaash Vani.

"I don't remember much about working with Kamal Hassan sir as I was too small. I remember I had great time. As a child you are innocent, you don't think about acting, you are just there and do it," Fatima said.

"I wish I remember more about the experience, with him. Now, if I work with him I will be more attentive, analyse everything. I hope I get to work with him," she said.

Fatima, who played the role of wrestler Geeta Phogat in the film, says wants to imbibe many qualities from her co-star Aamir Khan.

"I want to imbibe everything from him (Aamir)...His intelligence, understanding of cinema, the kind of human being he is. He is so passionate about his work and he pays attention to details," she said.

"Even if I imbibe 10 per cent of it there will be a difference in my professional and personal life. I look upto him," she added.

The young actress says she is open to do all kinds of films and wants to do roles that are exciting and challenging for her as an actress.

The Nitesh Tiwari-helmed sports drama based on the life of Haryana wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, has earned over Rs 216 crores since its release in India on December 23.