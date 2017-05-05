Fatima Sana Shaikh Joins Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan for Thugs of Hindostan

Breakout star of Dangal, Fatima Sana Sheikh, will again share the screen with Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan. Rumour mill was abuzz with the news of Sheikh joining hands with Aamir once again post Dangal and now director of Thugs of Hindustan has put them all to rest.

Confirming the news, film's director Vijay Krishna Acharya said, "The role of the girl is pivotal to the film so it was crucial for us to find the perfect fit. Through a rigorous round of auditions and action workshops, we found in Fatima a truly dedicated actor and a gifted performer of action. We are very happy to have found the perfect girl for our film."

This will also be the second project together for Acharya and Aamir after Dhoom 3 and YRF will be producing the venture. Thugs of Hindostan is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, and will bring Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan together on-screen for the first time.

The filming of will begin from June 1 and the movie is slated for a 2018 Diwali release.

(With inputs from IANS)