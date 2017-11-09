GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Fatima Sana Shaikh Posts Selfie in Sari; Fans Show Love, Trolls Advise her To Become a 'Porn Star'

Trolls continue to do what they do the best.

News18.com

November 9, 2017, 10:52 AM IST
Fatima Sana Shaikh Posts Selfie in Sari; Fans Show Love, Trolls Advise her To Become a 'Porn Star'
Image: Instagram/ Fatima Sana Shaikh
Last year when Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh posted a sari-clad photograph on social media, she was trolled for draping a sari "shamelessly" and was also tutored on the right way of draping the nine-yard. Cut to 2017, Fatima again posted a photograph in a sari and this time, social media was divided.

While there were still trolls who continued to do what they do the best, the complimentary comments showered on the post drowned put the negative clamor.

Amid people calling her "shameless", "shame shame shame" and advising her to become a porn star, there were many who appreciated her style and complimented her, "Gorgeous", "bold and beautiful", "Greek goddess" and "flawlessly beautiful" were only some of the many loving comments that flowed in.

:) 📸 @arjunkamath87 💄 @dsimrock 💇🏻 @nakitadsouza 💃 @nekkosha thank you nekko😘😘

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on



In fact, while one user also commented that Aamir Khan has discovered a new era Madhubala, another one informed us that he's got a tattoo of her name. Perhaps her draping style was in sync with their ideology this time.

Shameless selfie😬📸 credit for Saree @swatimukund 😘😘

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on



This isn't the first time Fatima has invited the wrath of social media users. During the month of Ramadan, when Fatima posted a photo of herself sporting a monokini, the internet decided that the swimsuit was inappropriate for the festival and went on to slut shame her.



The actor is currently gearing up for Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.







