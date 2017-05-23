X

1-min read

Fatima Sana Shaikh's Casting in Thugs Of Hindostan Is Not Aamir's Decision Alone: Kiran

PTI

Updated: May 23, 2017, 7:02 PM IST
Image: A still from Dangal

Mumbai: Director Kiran Rao says the decision to cast Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh in
forthcoming film Thugs of Hindostan was not of her actor-husband Aamir Khan alone.

There were reports that Fatima was cast for the film on the actor's recommendation.

Produced under Yash Raj Films banner and helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya Thugs of Hindostan will bring together on screen Aamir and megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the first time.

"We don't deal with it (casting). It's a Yash Raj Films movie so Adi (Chopra), Victor (Acharya) and Aamir have decided on it. As it is a big film for them they would have given it (casting Fatima) a good thought. There has to be merit in it," Kiran said outside a restaurant when asked about reports of Aamir recommending Fatima's name.

The big ticket film will be Fatima's second outing after her successful debut in Dangal last year, in which she played wrestler Geeta Phogat.

Kiran says she is excited to see Aamir and Bachchan working for the first time together.

"There is excitement to see Aamir and Amitji together for the first time. It is going to be fun...it will be a treat for the audience to watch them."

The film goes on floor next month and it is scheduled to release on Diwali next year.

First Published: May 23, 2017, 7:02 PM IST
