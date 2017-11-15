Fawad Khan Looks Irresistibly Hot In This Recent Photoshoot
Pakistani heartthrob Fawad who created waves in Bollywood with acting skills in Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has often made headlines for his classy sense of style.
Image: Fawad Khan/Instagram
If you think personal style goes beyond fashion, you're certainly not alone. Because there are many who feel it has everything to do with one's attitude. It doesn't stop at the hairdo you choose, fashion choices you make and your behaviour on first date. It is about personal style that works in consonance with how you think, feel, react. And one celebrity who continues to inspire many with his personal sense of style is Fawad Khan.
And if his recent photoshoot is anything to go by, he is undoubtedly the most fashionable celebrities.
The Kapoor & Sons star might not consider himself to be the most fashionable star in Bollywood, but admits that he can carry himself pretty well.
“Kapray pehne ki tameez hai (I have the sense of dressing). I am not the most fashionable but I carry myself pretty well,” he was quoted as saying by IANS.
