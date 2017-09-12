Feel Honoured to Work with SRK: Aanand L Rai

Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai says he is hoping to release his movie starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan by the end of 2018 and that he is likely to announce the movie's title soon.Rai, who was present for a special screening of Lucknow Central here on Sunday, was asked about his film with Shah Rukh."I feel honoured to work with him (Shah Rukh) and I will take some time for the film to move forward. I will take another year and a half. We are targeting 2018 December (for release). Nothing has been decided yet but we will announce the title very soon."According to reports, the film was tentatively titled Dwarf.Rai's latest production was Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, based on erectile dysfunction.