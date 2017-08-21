Feels Really Flattering: R Madhavan on Girls Swoon Over Him

Actor R. Madhavan, whose latest shower selfie has got over one lakh likes from fans and followers, says his shower selfie is a bit of an embarrassment because he is not used to being called hot.How does it feel to have a new generation of girls swooning over your shower selfie at the age of 47?"The shower selfie was a little bit of an embarrassment for me also because I am not used to being called hot. I don't relate to that. So, after a while I was wondering why I put that shower selfie up because I don't look like that all the time," Madhavan told IANS.The Saala Khadoos actor says he feels really flattered."It feels really flattering that girls swoon over you at this age. I just take that with a pinch of salt. I am very grateful to them for that and and I adore them for thinking of me but I can't dwell on it," he added.On the acting front, Madhavan will be seen in the Hindi space adventure film "Chanda Mama Door Ke" along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.