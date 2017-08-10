Festivals Are Quite Unhappy When You Are Not With Your Family: Meghna Naidu

: Actress Meghna Naidu, who currently resides in India, says she misses her family in the US and has established a special bond with her pooch."My family is now in the US. So, festivals are quite unhappy when you are not with your family. I am really missing them," Meghna said in a statement."But I am happy to be in a relation with my little pug -- Zoe. I get similar emotions, love and protection from him that my family gives. Zoe is like my little brother. I have a special relationship with him," she added.Meghna is best known for her roles in southern and Bollywood films like Prudhvi Narayana, Katthegalu Saar Katthegalu, Mashooka and Vaitheeswaran.Besides films, Meghna has also made a name for herself on the small screen. She was last seen on the popular Colors show Sasural Simar Ka.