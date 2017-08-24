Fifth Harmony Has Broken Barriers: Normani Kordei

Singer Normani Kordei, who is a part of Fifth Harmony alongside Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui, feels proud that the popular girls' band has "broken barriers" in the music industry."It's the fact that we've broken barriers where people don't look like me or don't have the same hair texture as me, can identify with me so deeply," Kordei, who is an African-American, told usatoday.com.And she feels similarly about the group's success, saying she is proud that so many different women can strongly identify with the band."We all are minorities, so it's cool to be able to have the success that we've had and to have people really be rooting for us ... and that means so much."We're representing young women from across America, all different kinds of girls, and even if they're not like any one of us, they notice that all of us are different, so they can be different, too," she said.