Fifty Shades Freed First Teaser: Of Wedding Vows and a Deadly Twist

The first teaser of Fifty Shades Freed is out and it features wedding vows along with one deadly turn. The final installment of the erotic trilogy is set to excite Fifty Shades fans as Christian Grey's object of affection, Anastasia Steele is set to become Mrs. Grey now.The one-minute video finds Christian (Jamie Dornan)and Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) preparing for their wedding day, engaging in some 'Fifty Shades of action' and Anastasia still getting amused by Grey's fortune, all that have made the franchise a pop culture phenomenon.Both teaser and a new poster feature the tagline 'Mrs. Grey will see you now,' but the film isn't all about their marital bliss. Things seem to take a grim and deadly turn with the reappearance of Anastasia’s vengeful former boss, Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson).Directed by James Foley and adapted by Niall Leonard, Fifty Shades Freed is scheduled to hit theaters in Valentine's week.