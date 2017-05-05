DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Fights Happen: Krushna Abhishek on Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover Tiff
Image courtesy: Official Instagram account of Kapil and Sunil.
Mumbai: Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek says the recent tiff between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover was natural as people go through lots of ups and downs in friendship.
Grover quit Sharma's comedy show after being allegedly slapped by the latter on a flight. The actor didn't return to shoot for any episode of the show post the incident in March. When asked about the row, Krushna told reporters, "That's their personal matter. They're friends, so fights happen in friendships. Kapil had held together the team for four years. You should see that too. They've been working for so long... Not everyone can handle people, so sometimes there are fights."
The actor was speaking at the launch of new Colors' reality show "India Banega Manch", here last evening. The show is shot on the streets and the participants are given a limited time to attract as many people as they can with their skills. Krushna says he was instantly attracted to the show
"It is very important to have an understanding with your co-host. If you bring someone like me on stage, chances are he may get into the trap of one-upmanship. Hence, you need positive people. Mona and I both entertained each other, supported each other, so it was a fantastic experience."The show is set to air on Colors from May 7. PTI JUR ARS
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: RCB vs KXIP - Star of the Match - Sandeep Sharma
- Kannada TV Actress Rekha Sindhu Killed in Car Accident
- The Sachin Inspired srtphone Packs a Punch; Just Like The Little Master!
- Wouldn't Want To Make Baahubali On Virtual Reality, Says AR Rahman
- IPL 2017: McCullum, Nathu Singh Ruled Out of Tournament